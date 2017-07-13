The third victim in the fatal I-16 crash has been identified.
He is Charles Lindsey, 63, of Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Jones says Lindsey's friends and family say he was traveling from Savannah. After he did not return home, they reported him missing.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 6 Tuesday evening.
Also killed in the crash are Marjorie Jones, 81, of Dublin and Robert Day, 84, of Vidalia.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs