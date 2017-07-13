Three people died in a fiery eight-car wreck on Interstate 16 in Macon on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Nancy Rickerson for 13WMAZ via YourTake.13wmaz.com)

The third victim in the fatal I-16 crash has been identified.

He is Charles Lindsey, 63, of Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says Lindsey's friends and family say he was traveling from Savannah. After he did not return home, they reported him missing.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 6 Tuesday evening.

Also killed in the crash are Marjorie Jones, 81, of Dublin and Robert Day, 84, of Vidalia.

