Take a walk around Warner Robins and you might spot some of these.

"We find a lot, we don't keep a lot," said Carol Oswald.

And that's just fine. Hand painted rocks are hidden all over the International City. They're part of what's known as 'the rock game.'

Participants can either paint rocks and hide them for others to locate or search for rocks themselves. Many do both and when they spot one, they post a photo of their prize to a community fFacebook group. Carol Oswald started that group, known as 'Warner Robins Rocks!' last December.

"By may we had hit like 500 members and I was freaking out like 'oh my gosh we have 500 members," said Oswald.

It's grown a lot since then. Now the Warner Robins Rocks page boasts more than 12,000 members.

Oswald says it's easy to get involved.

"You don't have to be a great artist and you can be six or two or seven hundred years old it doesn't matter," said Oswald. "Everybody can paint a rock."

Those who do sometimes get more out of it than they expected. Oswald says that was the case for one woman who found a rock with a poinsettia on it.

"She said 'my mom loved poinsettias...my mom loved poinsettias and she passed away a couple years ago. So for me it was just a way of her saying "I'm here with you,"'" recounted a misty eyed Oswald.

Paul Coyne is a star rock artist in the group. He says he's painted about 800 rocks, many by request. Though it's hard work, the result is worth it.

"It feels really good inside to know that I could bring somebody some happiness or peace," said Coyne.

Whether as a creative outlet or an excuse to get the family outdoors, many are finding that Warner Robins really does rock. And once you get out there, you never know what you'll find.

If you want to take part but you're not from Warner Robins, Oswald says she's not the only rock group leader in Central Georgia...

According to her there are groups in Macon, Byron, Perry and several other locations.

