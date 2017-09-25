Left to right: Amber Browner, Ayesha Stokeling, Sabrina Jones

A fight over scheduling at the Red Lobster in Macon around 9:00 p.m. Sunday led to a worker pulling out a BB gun.

Amber Browner and Terral Gray got into an argument over who would work what time, according to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Browner followed Gray outside and went to her car and got the BB gun.

Gray then tackled her and she dropped the gun.

Browner was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Two other individuals, Sabrina Jones and Alesha Stokeling, were arrested and charged with attempting to hide evidence, and hindering and interfering.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV