Three boys accused of breaking into Macon dollar store

crime scene

Three teens from the Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (GICH) were caught late Friday night after they allegedly broke into a Dollar General.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Dollar General on 3407 Napier Ave. just before midnight.

When they arrived, deputies found two boys shaking a cash register in the parking lot of the Middle Georgia Rescue Mission.

As deputies got close, the two boys ran away and eventually surrendered after a foot chase. A third boy was also caught near the Dollar General.

Surveillance footage from the Dollar General was reviewed and showed the three boys – all three were between 12 and 13-years-old -- taking food from the store after breaking the window.

The three boys were issued a court date for juvenile court and were returned back to the GICH.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV