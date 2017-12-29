Three drug arrests made in Macon after Crimestoppers tip about wanted fugitive

Three men are in the Bibb County jail after drug arrests were made on Thursday afternoon.

The men were picked up from the 3100 block of Kevin Drive in Macon after someone made a Crimestoppers tip that there was a wanted fugitive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

The call was made about Vashaun Stephens, who was found inside the residence and taken into custody.

During the investigation, authorities found that there was drug activity occurring at the residence.



Investigators served a search warrant at the home on Thursday seizing ecstasy, 11.80 ounces of marijuana, along with packaging materials, weighing material and a stolen AK47.



Vashaun Stephens, 27, is charged with possession of schedule 1 and marijuana with intent to distribute.

Stephen also had five warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, leaving the scene of an accident ,failure to maintain lane and driving with suspended license.

Stephens’s bond is set at $41,710.00, and he is in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Ulysee Sams, 36, was also arrested and charged with possession of schedule 1 and marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Sams' bond was set at $19,650.00, and he is in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Mevlin Curry Jr., 33, was charged with purchase of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Curry’s bond was set at $35,100.00, and he is in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

A joint investigation between the Bibb County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit and U.S Marshal Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force resulted in the arrests.

