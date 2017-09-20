Three face charges in Houston County fatal shooting

The Houston County Sheriff's Office says they've charged three people in connection with a fatal shooting at a trailer park last week.

But so far, none of them are charged with firing the shot that killed Curtis Thomas Jr.

He was killed Thursday in the Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park.

So far, investigators have not discussed a motive.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office is looking for 33-year-old Corey DeShawn Humes of Warner Robins.

He's charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

Two others are charged with making false statements to investigators. They are Cynthia Bragg, age 62, and Jennifer Brown-Gammill, age 33.

Bragg was released on $5,000 bond, and Brown-Gammill remains in the Houston County jail.

Anybody with information on Hume's whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 478-542-2085.

