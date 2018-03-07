Three Houston Co. students found carrying BB guns, airsoft guns at school

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Three students were found to be carrying BB guns or airsoft guns in Houston County Schools in the last two days.

A news release from the Warner Robins Police Department details the three incidents:

March 5

Two unrelated calls at Warner Robins High were both about students having BB guns in their backpacks.

One of the students was 16-year-old and the other was 15-year-old.

Charges will be filed through the Houston County Juvenile Office and a message was sent notifying parents.

March 6

A school resource officer was contacted by administrators at Northside Elementary about a first grader with an airsoft gun.

The release says the gun was still in its original packaging.

Charges cannot be filed due to the age of the child, but the 8-year-old will face administrative punishment.

All three incidents were the result of a student or teacher ‘seeing something and saying something,’ according to the news release.

