Three Houston Co. students found carrying BB guns, airsoft guns at school

Three students were found to be carrying BB guns or airsoft guns in Houston County Schools in the last two days.
A news release from the Warner Robins Police Department details the three incidents:
March 5
Two unrelated calls at Warner Robins High were both about students having BB guns in their backpacks.
One of the students was 16-year-old and the other was 15-year-old.
Charges will be filed through the Houston County Juvenile Office and a message was sent notifying parents.
March 6
A school resource officer was contacted by administrators at Northside Elementary about a first grader with an airsoft gun.
The release says the gun was still in its original packaging.
Charges cannot be filed due to the age of the child, but the 8-year-old will face administrative punishment.
All three incidents were the result of a student or teacher ‘seeing something and saying something,’ according to the news release.
