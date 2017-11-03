Three injured in Jones County train vs. car collision

JONES COUNTY - A 9-year-old boy is in serious critical condition after a train collided with a car Friday evening.
According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese, the collision happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Springs Church Road and Griswoldville Road.
Sheriff Reese says a woman and two children were in the car. All three were injured during the wreck and taken to the hospital.
