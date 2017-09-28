Three injured in Macon school bus wreck

Three people were injured Thursday morning in an accident in Macon involving a school bus and a car.

A 2007 Honda driven by Jase Douglass, 17, was traveling east on Mt. Pleasant Church Drive at about 8:30 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Douglass reported that the sun obscured his vision and he struck the rear of a school bus that was driven by David Wilson, 64.

Douglass and two children were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and treated for minor injuries, the news release states.

