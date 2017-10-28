Three injured in west Macon stabbing

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened during a fight at a party Saturday morning.

According to a news release, it was reported to deputies that there was a party at Building #114 at the Blossom Hill Apartments on Mercer University Drive.

A fight broke out at the party and three people were stabbed:

30-year-old Corey Crafter was stabbed in the back

28-year-old Tavorus Scarlett was stabbed in the head and right shoulder

25-year-old Alexa Mathis had injuries on her face

The two men drove the Fire Station #8 on Mercer University Drive and were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. They are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

