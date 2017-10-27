Three juveniles arrested after Macon Dollar General burglary

crime scene

Bibb deputies arrested three juveniles after a burglary at a Dollar General store located at 3407 Napier Avenue.

It happened just before midnight Friday, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General's alarm after the break-in, and two juveniles were seen in the parking lot of the Middle Georgia Rescue Mission shaking a cash register from the store. As the deputies approached them, they ran. After a brief chase, the two suspects surrendered. A third person involved was also caught near the store.

The three juveniles were seen on surveillance video breaking into the store's window and taking food and other items.

The suspects were issued a juvenile court date and were returned into the custody of the Georgia Industrial Children’s Home where they had run away from. The juveniles ranged in the age of 12 and 13.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

