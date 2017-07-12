Three men charged with stealing guns from Hawkinsville pawn shop

A federal grand jury has accused three people of stealing guns from a Hawkinsville pawn shop.

According to an indictment Tuesday, Deshati Campbell, Andrew Chambers and Rashawn Dixon each face 10 federal charges, including stealing from a federal firearms licensee and possessing stolen firearms.

The indictment says it happened April 17, 2014, at the Pawn Zone in Hawkinsville.

The three men allegedly used a stolen church van and drove from Atlanta to Hawkinsville. Then they allegedly backed the van through the front door.

They're accused of stealing three pistols, three rifles and several rounds of ammunition.

The van was later found dumped in Atlanta.

All six weapons were found when the three suspects were arrested in May 2014, the indictment says.

No trial date has been set.

