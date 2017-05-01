Three men rob, shoot man at his west Macon apartment

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A Macon man is recovering at the hospital after being shot during a home invasion at his apartment Monday night.

A release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Johnny Williams was in his apartment on Walker Street when three men knocked on his front door.

When Williams answered the door, the three men demanded money from him.

During the robbery, Williams was shot in the chest by one of the men.

The three ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects had masks on and dark clothing.

Williams is listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. No one else was injured,

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

