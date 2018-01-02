Three men rob south Macon dollar store at gunpoint

Police lights generic, file photo.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Macon Family Dollar Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened around noon at the Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Ave.

It was reported to deputies that three men entered the store and demanded money from the clerks – two of the men were armed.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, they ran away.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The three men had masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

