Three new Dooly school board members appointed

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Three new members are now appointed to the Dooly County Board of Education.

They are Reverend Tommy Mason Junior, filling the District Two seat, Doctor Wanda Parker-Jackson taking District Three, and Michael Bowens filling the District Four seat.

You may remember, Governor Nathan Deal and the state board of education decided last year to suspend the entire board in place at the time.

They say Dooly County school board was not following policy, micro-managing district personnel, and having personal agendas.

To see that story, click here

Governor Deal put State Representative Patty Bentley in charge of finding these new board members.

To see that story, click here

According to a release from the Governor's Office, Mason is a retired United Methodist minister.

He's serving the Methodist church in Leslie at the request of his district superintendent.

While an active minister, Mason served a number of large congregations, was Macon District Superintendent and held positions in the South Georgia Conference that required financial management and oversight of conference assets and benefit programs.

Before going into the ministry, they say he operated an insurance agency in Vienna and Cordele.

Mason is a graduate of the Dooly County school system, Georgia Tech and Emory University.

He lives in Vienna.

Dr. Parker-Jackson is a retired educator with 34 years of experience.

The Governor's Office reports, she previously served as Director of Elementary Education and Professional Learning in Sumter County and managed the district preschool program.

Parker-Jackson has also worked as a school principal, assistant principal and speech-language pathologist.

She also has experience as a faculty member as several institutes of higher education.

Parker-Jackson is a graduate of Florida A&M Developmental Research High School, Florida A&M University, Valdosta State University, Troy State University and Walden University.

She lives in Vienna.

Bowens is the city manager for the City of Vienna.

They say he previously worked with Georgia Pacific.

Bowens previously served on the Dooly County Board of Education from 1991 to 2002 and the Board of the Directors for the Dooly County Chamber of Commerce.

He sits on the boards of directors for the Southwest Georgia United Empowerment Zone and the Certified Literate Community.

Bowens is a member of the Dooly County Industrial Development Authority and the Upper Flint Regional Water Planning Council.

He is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern State University and also lives in Vienna.