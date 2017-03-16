Patrick Carothers

Three people now face charges in last year's fatal shooting of a Macon-based U.S. marshal.

The GBI says the three are accused of helping Dontrell Montrese Carter hide from law enforcement last year.

They say that led to the Nov. 18 shootout in Long County that led to the death of Patrick Carothers.

RELATED: Macon-based U.S. Marshal killed in shootout

Carothers and others officers were trying to serve an arrest on Carter, who was accused of domestic violence in Sourth Carolina.

The team found Carter in a single-wide trailer near the 11800 block of Tibet Drive near Ludowici.

Montese Carter was shot dead during a shootout Friday in south Georgia. A U.S. marshal was killed during the incident in which Carter was served with a warrant. (Photo Credit: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)

The team was entering the home when Carothers was struck twice, and the team returned fire, hitting Carter.

Carothers was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, where he died.

Carter, the suspect, later died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.





Acccording to a GBI news release, the three suspects knew Carter was armed and dangerous, but helped conceal him from law enforcement.

The GBI says Ashley Chavon Roberts, age 24; Levy Lewis Jenkins, 34; and Jeremy Lance Lewis, 32, are all charged with hindering apprehension of a fugitive and felony murder.

Carothers, age 53, was a deputy commander in the U.S. Marshals and 26-year veteran. He left a wife and five children.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV