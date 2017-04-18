Three teens charged with burglary of Macon home, apartments

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Three teens were charged with the burglaries of apartments and homes in Macon on Monday, according to a news release.

It says a deputy was responding to an unrelated incident in the 3400-block of Travis Blvd. around 12:30 p.m. Monday when he received a call about someone recognizing three boys that broke into a home in the area.

Deputies found the three boys near Randall Road and when they tried speaking with them, they ran off.

After a chase, the three were detained and interviewed before being charged with burglaries that happened on Travis Boulevard and at Sandy Springs Apartments.

The three boys range in age from 14-16 and their names were not released.

Anyone with further information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

