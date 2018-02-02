Three teens charged with robbing Warner Robins Waffle House

Three Houston County teens are now charged with robbing a Waffle House last week.

It happened Jan. 23 at the restaurant at 1287 South Houston Lake Road. Police said three people entered at closing time, demanded money and took cash from the register as employees locked themselves in a bathroom.

On Friday, Warner Robins police say they arrested three suspects.

Miori Iyana Basley, age 17, of Bonaire.

Zion Christopher Grant, also 17, of Warner Robins.

and a 16-year-old boy, whose name has not been released because he's a juvenile.

Basley and Grant turned themselves in. The juvenile was arrested in Macon.

Police say all three are charged with armed robbery.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV