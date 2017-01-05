Three things to remember in a skid situation

This weekend, we may see snow flurries and patches of ice forming on the concrete in Central Georgia.

Gregory Hattaway with the Georgia Public Safety Training Center says you need to keep three key things in mind.

"When you go into a skid, pull your foot away and keep it off the brake and off the gas," he explained.

Hattaway says keep your eyes where you want your car to go. A skid can happen in a split-second, so quick hands will help you out.

"We see people want to put their hands at the ten and two position," Hattaway said. Hand-over-hand steering is the fastest recovery steering because it's a fluid motion.

Every spring, the Training Center does offer a driving boot camp for teenagers.