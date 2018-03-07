Three Upson Co. basketball players arrested ahead of 4A title game

Four Upson County students were arrested Saturday after being caught smoking marijuana, according to a Thomaston police incident report.

The report says one patrolman notified another officer of four suspicious vehicles and six people around them at Greatest Generation Park around 7:45 p.m.

A police canine trained to detect narcotics did a ‘free air sniff’ and a police sergeant found a plastic bag with a ‘green leafy substance’ behind one of the trucks, the report says.

The report says officers found plastic baggies with marijuana residue in tone vehicle.

After the searches, Rodney Raines, Ja’Corey Smith, Hamilton Harrison and Otis Walker were all arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and criminal trespassing, the report says.

Raines, Smith, and Walker are all listed on the Upson-Lee basketball team’s roster. Harrison is a student at the high school, but is not on the team.

According to the school’s Code of Conduct, student athletes are immediately suspended from all extracurricular participation and from attending any extracurricular activities until the investigation concludes.

The team is scheduled to play in the AAAA GHSA basketball championship against St. Pius X on Saturday, March 10, at Georgia Tech.

