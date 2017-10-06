Three wounded in Macon shooting

Deputies are working to identify a suspect after he injured multiple people by firing bullets at a house on Mikado Avenue in Macon Friday evening.

A man, known as "D," pulled out a gun and shot three people, according to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The man was reportedly working for the homeowner and demanded to get paid on Friday, but the job was not scheduled to be finished until Saturday.

The disagreement led to an altercation.

During the altercation, D pulled out a gun.

One person was hit in the arm, one in the shoulder and one in the finger by a ricochet bullet.

Each victim was taken to the Navicent Health with non-life threatening injuries.

