WMAZ
Close

T.I. surprises moms in Target; spends $20k on Christmas gifts for their kids

Just call him Santa Claus.

Catherine Park, WXIA 3:29 PM. EST December 26, 2017

Twas the night before Christmas and Atlanta-based rapper T.I., Clifford Harris Jr., decided to give back to his community. 

According to an Instagram video posted on his account, T.I.P. shelled $20K in 30 minutes; that's a lot of money, but for a good cause.

The rapper decided to surprise unsuspecting, single mothers with a Christmas gift and bought them presents to give to their children.

In the beginning of the video, you can see the artist entering the store and shouting,

"All single mothers, all single mothers if there's anything for your children that you didn't get to get, meet me in the back!" And, of course, they comply and T.I. is seen buying gift upon gift upon gift. 

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories