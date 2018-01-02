Ticket prices skyrocket as the Bulldogs head to the National Championship

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images (Photo: Harry How, 2018 Getty Images)

It's official!

After more than three decades, the Georgia Bulldogs are heading to the National Championship and going head to head with their SEC rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With the game being played right up the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Nicole Butler spoke with fans who are ready to pay the price for the game of a lifetime.

As the excitement of the Bulldog Nation continues to grow, so are the ticket prices for the big game.

"Probably $2,500 is what it looks like to get decent seats that aren't the top of the nosebleeds, so that's probably my max. Anything more than that I don't think I could swing it," said UGA fan Brannon Hicks.

Hicks says he's continuing to check ticket sites to see if prices come down, but he doesn't have much time to make a decision.

"They are going fast, so probably in the next day or two we're going to have to get them or there won't be any left," he said.

Looking on sites like Ticket IQ and Ticketmaster, seats are flying with only a handful of sections left to choose from.

Looking on StubHub, some of the tickets are ranging anywhere from $2,000 to $25,000 and one man says he's not expecting the ticket prices to go down anytime soon.

“I think they are probably going to go through the roof. Both these fan bases are willing to pay what it costs to go and I think it's going to be a lot of money, but you can't put a price on it," said UGA fan John Kerry.

Kerry says after almost 40 years of waiting for this day, it truly is a dream come true.

He says no price will stop him from getting into the Benz on January 8.

"I've saved up money and I'm going, so short of taking a loan out on my truck, I was not willing to put a price on it. I was going to pay whatever," Kerry said.

Many other diehard Dawgs are following his lead and are ready to see the boys finish the drill and bring the title home.

You can click on the site name to find tickets at Ticketmaster, Ticket IQ, Tickpick, SeatGeek, StubHub, and Vivid Seats.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV