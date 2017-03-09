Tickled Pink Expo to be held this weekend at Fort Valley State

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

This weekend, Central Georgia women have a chance to get help with everyday tasks and be encouraged by a familiar face.

The Tickled Pink Women's Expo is Saturday at the Pettigrew Center at Fort Valley State.

The special guest speaker is Fort Valley's own Karan Kendrick, who's an actress in the film "Hidden Figures."

It's in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Gamma Pi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Vendors will be there to show you things from makeup and skin care to financial management and voter registration.

"We want them to know that we're here to serve them, and hopefully, this will attract new members, people who desire to become a part of this organization, but this is really a giving back to the community for all the community has giving for us," said expo organizer Jasmine Ellis.

The Tickled Pink Women's Expo runs from 10 am to 2 pm.

Admission is free.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV