Tiny House Festival in Eatonton this weekend

Thousands of folks will pour into Putnam County this weekend for an unusual home show.

The Tiny House Festival is underway for the second year in Eatonton.

The industry has gotten more spiffy and creative over the last 12 months or so.

Ken Wright built a tiny house on the back of his pickup and hauled it from Wisconsin to Georgia this week.

"The insulation is three-inch freezer panels from an old walk-in freezer and it turned into Fort Knox overnight," he said as he sat on the steps of his back porch.

His ride is eclectic, but this weekend, you will find tiny houses have gone mainstream.

John Kernohan and his wife are staging this event for the second straight year in a row.





"Some people say to my wife and I, we are like the father of the tiny house movement in the Southeast, he said with a smile.

Kernohan says things have changed a good bit in 12 months, including interiors that look more like designer homes.

"One of the biggest things we're seeing right now in the tiny house movement is the adaption of the building codes, now incorporating zoning for tiny houses, this is now becoming a national acceptance for building codes and zoning," he explained.

This weekend, you will see places that run the gamut.

Kernohan's also booked folks to come in and teach newbies looking for a small space.

"We have some of the hosts from HGTV coming out to do a presentation and workshops on how to build tiny houses," Kernohan ran down. "We have a pallet reclamation artist who is going to be here doing workshops hands on workshops on how to save money."

Ken Wright admits he was frugal building his space.

"I'm not an expert," he said with a chuckle.

No need for that, just a desire to drive a creative vehicle down the road.

If you can get out to the Ooh La La Farm Friday evening, it's free to walk around and chat with folks.

Over the weekend, the daily admission is $20 a person.

That covers all of the workshops and seminars.

Kernohan estimates the average cost for folks looking to get into the tiny house movement is $30,000 to $40,000.

That can fluctuate depending on how much work you want to put into it yourself.

