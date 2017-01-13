Primary Pediatrics waiting room

State officials say Georgia reached a Category 10 for flu season, the most serious level.

Jacob Reynolds spoke with a pediatrician Friday about the top 3 ways to keep your family safe going into 2017.

Michelle Pritchett is a mother of four and knows sick kids are no fun.

“It was miserable. All four of them got it two years ago, all four of them got it right behind each other and my second daughter has some autoimmune issues so it also triggered- the allergist thinks it triggered other issues,” Pritchett explained.

That's why Pritchett says now she gets her kids the flu shot every year.

It's something Doctor Robert Ford at Primary Pediatrics would recommend.

“It's giving your body a step up on the disease. Anytime you can give yourself ahead of the game chance of fighting off an illness you're always going to respond better to that illness. So, it is very important to give yourself that boost, that chance of seeing it before you've actually been exposed to it,” said Dr. Ford.

He says it's the best of a few steps you can take to try and prevent the flu.

The first, get the vaccine.

Second, always wash your hands and carry around hand sanitizer to use after visiting public places.

Third, stay away from someone you think or know is sick with the flu or other illness.

But, Ford says the shot is best and it's not too late to get it.

“Yeah, CDC says it takes about two weeks for it to be effective, but we're in that peak window. So, you're two weeks could get you through the worst of the time,” Ford explained.

The other advantage of the vaccine? Ford says you could help protect other people in your home or at-risk members of the community like infants or the elderly.

And if you're already sick, don't rush back to school, sports, or other public activities and risk spreading it to others.

Parents like Michelle in Houston County have it a little easier. The Houston County school system offers the shot for free in the fall at 40 different locations. 2016 was the eighth year they were able to offer the shots.

If you or your child have not gotten a flu shot yet, Dr. Ford says a majority of healthcare plans cover the shot for free or reduce it to a very small cost.

