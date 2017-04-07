Photos from The Masters practice round two at Augusta National golf club on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. All photos by Wes Blankenship. (Photo: WMAZ)

If you live in Georgia, it's tradition to watch some of the Masters coverage on CBS this weekend.

The place prides itself on practically achieving perfection when it comes the grass, dogwoods, and flowers that cover the landscape.

The professionals say all golf courses typically do things relatively the same way, but Augusta does have a couple of advantages when it comes to Masters weekend.

So when it comes to your yard, there are a couple of things you can do and then let yourself off the hook for others.

A ball in the cup is great, but lots of folks enjoy the aesthetics of golf, and those expectations go up a notch when we're talking about the Masters.

Rusty Hill is the Superintendent of Greens at River Forrest in Monroe County.

He says almost all golf courses do pretty much the same things, but the folks in Augusta have a big advantage.

"They have about 40-60 guys on staff year round where we are working with ten," he explained.

Those ten guys answer lot of questions from folks that want their lawns to look as lush as Hill's fairways.

Here's a good tip for this time of the year -- first, get to know your greens.

"That's the most important thing is to know what you have first established before you do anything," Hill surmised. A lot of people have Bermuda, St. Augustine, or Centipede, so those are your common choices. Centipede and St. Augustine can be treated around the same, but Bermuda has to be treated different."

If you want your grounds to show a little gratitude, lay off on the fertilizer until the mercury goes up a bit.

"Starting with the fertilizer, you can base it off when you plant your tomatoes, and around that time, it's still a little too cool now, but it is the time to pre-emerge and get the weeds under control so your grass doesn't have to compete with any other weeds out there," Hill explained.

You gotta figure a weed wouldn't dare sprout at Augusta National, but just in case you want to take a shot at sprouting up a place like the pros, well, think twice.

"Some people think they want a putting green at their house, but when they realize they have to mow it every day or every other day, they get away from doing it," he said.

If all of that makes you forlorn thinking of all the hard labor, well, just enjoy Augusta National for what it is and realize us commoners have our limits.

"A lot of people, they don't understand the Masters looks like that a couple weeks out of the year. They close the course a month or two before they have the tournament, so you can't expect your yard to look like the Masters," Hill said with a smile.

