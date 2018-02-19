(Photo: Dawkins, Gabrielle)

For many students in Central Georgia, winter break is here, and that means a break from school.

Gabe Germann is keeping an eye on his three kids during the flu season.

"I think that this is the worst flu season that I have heard of, for sure," says Germann. "Our kids are pretty good at getting sick. They have a hard time keeping their hands out of their mouth, so I am concerned."

He has one child home with a high fever and he is trying to keep the other two in the best health.

"We're doing our best to kind of keep them separate and take the two that are still healthy outside as much as possible, which is why we're out here biking," says Germann. "It's tough -- we don't want to go to too many public spaces when we do that, because like the playground here is full of kids and that means it's full of germs."

Dr. Obioha Okoro has 22 years of experience as a pediatrician. He says in the past five years, he has never seen the flu this serious

He has several recommendations for parents and kids during the winter break.

"Immunization is number one," says Okoro. "Number two is wash your hands! Wash your hands! Wash your hands! That is the most effective way at preventing infection at every level."

The common virus spreads through contact and he recommends that parents keep their child away from crowded places and not to spread germs.

"If you want to sneeze, probably sneeze in the cuff of your elbow instead of sneezing in your hand," says Okoro.

As for Germann, he is wiping down surfaces at home to keep the germs from spreading.

"We're doing our best to kind of clean up and eat inside as much as possible," says Germann.

According to the CDC, flu season peaks during the month of February, and cases generally taper off in March.

