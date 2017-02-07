According to a study from the Gun Violence Archive, from January 1st of 2014 to June of 2016, there were more than 1,000 accidental shootings involving children ages 17 and younger.

That's at least one child that is killed every other day.

Gun Safety Instructor Hamp Dowling says the worst thing to do is to keep the gun a secret and not educate the child.

"Storing the firearm is very, very important. Sticking it up on the shelf is the wrong place because a kid will find it," said Dowling. "You can't hide it from them. They'll find things. If you don't think that your kids went into the top drawer, think again," Dowling continued.

Some people carry their guns in their purse, while others secure them away from children at home.

Marquez Bell, a 21-year-old Macon resident, said he's handled guns for a little over a year and has one to protect him from danger.

"Kids, they pick up and play with things and not knowing what it is and not knowing what to do," said Bell.

He recommends anyone who is around children to lock their gun or put it into the vault.

"So, as long as you keep them out of sight and out of mind, you have nothing to worry about," said Bell.

Dowling says it's best to teach a child about the dangers of a gun while they're still young. He uses a demonstration where he fires a gun at a bottle of water.

"They watch that bottle explode and they say, 'Wow that's a lot of power.' Yes, it makes a big difference and they sense it and, 'That could be my brother's head or my best friend's head,'" said Dowling.

Dowling teaches a gun safety course two times a month on Tuesday and Thursday at Eagle Gun Range.

His next group class is March 16th and 18th.

He also hosts private classes.

You can contact them at 478-757-4867

