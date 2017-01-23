Tips to remember when hiring contractors after storms

Damaged homes in Warner Robins, GA

After the storms hit this weekend, homeowners across Georgia will need repairs done.

Jacob Reynolds spent the day talking with homeowners about how they're going to put their homes back together.

The state has a few tips for people trying to find help to repair their homes after natural disasters. These tips come in handy to avoid getting scammed or taken advantage of when making repairs.

It was a scary weekend for people in the storm's path, like mom Latoya Roberson.





“He called me from work and told me and the girls to take cover, and as soon as he told us to take cover we heard something hit the house and we didn't know what it was so we ran into the laundry room and after everything went over we came outside and we had a lot of damage done to the house,” Roberson said.

Now their home needs half the roof replaced, 3 new windows, siding, and a new fence.

Not to mention, getting a large piece of Walmart's fence out of their backyard.

But DeWayne Bembry has a process he follows when searching for help.

“You know, call around and find out you know who's used them before, try to go through the Bureau and make sure they have good quality workers,” Bembry explained.

The state of Georgia agrees.

They recommend filing insurance claims early, documenting the damage, and agreeing on costs before repairs start.

They also say you should avoid contractors demanding payment upfront, or full payment before the work is done.

And they say you should get references from at least three people, check with the Better Business Bureau, and ask for proof of licenses.

The state also recommends writing down the contractor's license plate number and driver's license number.

It's something Crystal Winn plans to do to fix her home.

“Asking around, looking at reviews, just normal stuff you would do if you needed a roof or siding fixed or anything,” Winn said.

She even captured the moment the worst of the storm hit on her security cameras.

Now, the work begins to repair the homes ravaged by severe weather.

(© 2017 WMAZ)