Today, Tomorrow: What to do at the Cherry Blossom Festival

Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, downtown Macon, Sunday, March 26, 2017.

WHAT: Concerts, fair foods, amusement rides, vendors and exhibits

WHERE: Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive

WHEN: March 24 through April 2; Sunday-Wednesday, Noon-9 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, Noon-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHAT: Woodruff House Tour

The Antebellum mansion overlooks Macon and is offering tours to show the spectacular views.

WHERE: Woodruff House, 988 Bond St.

WHEN: March 24 though April 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COST: Free

LIVE: Cherry Blossom Cam - Are they blooming

WHAT: Navy Band Southeast

A military tribute concert with music by the U.S. Navy Southeast Band.

WHERE: Porter Auditorium at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road

WHEN: Monday, 7 p.m.

COST: Free

WHAT: Third Street Park Festivities

Everyday during the week enjoy free Coca-Cola, ice cream, and Krispy Kreme doughnuts. There will also be entertainers and a special theme each day.

WHERE: Third Street Park

WHEN: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

COST: Free

WHAT: Tea with the Queen and Princesses

Young princes and princesses can have tea with the Cherry Blossom Royalty. Dress in your best fairy tale attire.

WHERE: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 682 Mulberry St.

WHEN: Tuesday, 10 a.m.

COST: $5

