Today, Tomorrow: What to do at the Cherry Blossom Festival

WHAT: Concerts, fair foods, amusement rides, vendors and exhibits
WHERE: Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive
WHEN: March 24 through April 2; Sunday-Wednesday, Noon-9 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, Noon-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
WHAT: Woodruff House Tour
The Antebellum mansion overlooks Macon and is offering tours to show the spectacular views.
WHERE: Woodruff House, 988 Bond St.
WHEN: March 24 though April 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COST: Free
LIVE: Cherry Blossom Cam - Are they blooming
WHAT: Navy Band Southeast
A military tribute concert with music by the U.S. Navy Southeast Band.
WHERE: Porter Auditorium at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road
WHEN: Monday, 7 p.m.
COST: Free
WHAT: Third Street Park Festivities
Everyday during the week enjoy free Coca-Cola, ice cream, and Krispy Kreme doughnuts. There will also be entertainers and a special theme each day.
WHERE: Third Street Park
WHEN: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
COST: Free
WHAT: Tea with the Queen and Princesses
Young princes and princesses can have tea with the Cherry Blossom Royalty. Dress in your best fairy tale attire.
WHERE: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 682 Mulberry St.
WHEN: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
COST: $5
360 Video: F-15's soar over 2017 #CherryBlossomFestival Parade #theta360 - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs