Toddler ejected from minivan in downtown Macon wreck

A 3-year-old is in stable condition after being ejected from a car during a single-vehicle accident that happened in downtown Macon Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Bishop John L. Cotton Way.

It was reported to traffic investigators that 37-year-old Brittney Calloway was going north on Houston Avenue in her 2000 Dodge Caravan when her brakes failed near the intersection.

She swerved to avoid hitting the car in front of her, which caused the Caravan to hit a curb, flip, and hit a building.

During the accident, her 3-year-old son Malcolm was ejected from the vehicle.

Brittney’s husband, Paul, and her 6-month-old son, Prince George, were also taken to the hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

Malcolm is listed in stable condition.

Brittney was cited for not using a child safety seat.

