Toms retains Warner Robins mayor's seat

The party has started as Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms retains his seat.

WMAZ 8:45 PM. EST November 07, 2017

Incumbent Mayor Randy Toms retains his seat in tonight's election. He won with 53 percent of the vote holding off challengers Chuck Shaheen and Joe Musselwhite.

