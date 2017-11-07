Close Toms retains Warner Robins mayor's seat The party has started as Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms retains his seat. WMAZ 8:45 PM. EST November 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Incumbent Mayor Randy Toms retains his seat in tonight's election. He won with 53 percent of the vote holding off challengers Chuck Shaheen and Joe Musselwhite. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Campaign 2017: Election results Nov. 7, 2017, 6:05 p.m. Toms retains Warner Robins mayor's seat Nov. 7, 2017, 8:33 p.m. Macon Target closure another in a series of major… Nov. 7, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
