Toomsboro city employee charged with transporting drugs

A Toomsboro city employee is in jail after allegedly transporting drugs while driving a city water truck.

According to Wilkinson County Sheriff Richard Chatman, Ricky Harrison was arrested Friday afternoon after he led deputies on a short chase.

Chatman says their office received a tip that Harrison was driving the work truck with drugs inside.

He says Harrison got out of his vehicle on Poplar Springs Church Road and struggled with authorities before being arrested.

He says authorities tried to remove what was thought to be drugs from Harrison's mouth, but they weren't able to find any.

Harrison is charged with possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia, schedule II narcotics and obstruction of an officer.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV