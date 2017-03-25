Toomsboro names street after Steelers LB

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2015 Getty Images)

One of Toomsboro's own returned home Saturday for a street naming ceremony.

Bud Dupree is a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He may be big time now, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Dupree grew up in Toomsboro in Wilkinson County and the city honored the him with a street: Bud Dupree Street.

“They named a street after me down here in my hometown, Toomsboro, GA in Wilkinson County. It's an honor. Everybody came out in the community to show support. It's a great day,” said Dupree.

Next time you’re headed through Toomsboro, be sure to look for the sign downtown.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV