Toomsboro street named for former Wilkinson star player Bud Dupree

KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts turnover block the pass attempt of quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

An NFL quarterback traveling through Toomsboro would be wise to avoid this particular road - Bud Dupree Street.

The city named the downtown street after former Wilkinson County High School standout Alvin "Bud" Dupree. He'll be in town at noon, March 25 at city hall for the official street-naming ceremony.

Dupree, who played at Kentucy, is entering his third season with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he quickly developed a reputation for harassing opposing quarterbacks.

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 27, 2015: Linebacker Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes the passer during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 27, 2015 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore won 20-17.

