Toomsboro street named for former Wilkinson star player Bud Dupree

An NFL quarterback traveling through Toomsboro would be wise to avoid this particular road - Bud Dupree Street.
The city named the downtown street after former Wilkinson County High School standout Alvin "Bud" Dupree. He'll be in town at noon, March 25 at city hall for the official street-naming ceremony.
Dupree, who played at Kentucy, is entering his third season with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he quickly developed a reputation for harassing opposing quarterbacks.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs