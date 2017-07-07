Top 5 phone scams to look out for

According to a YouGov survey, 89 percent of people in Georgia receive between 5 and 30 nuisance calls per week.

The survey says almost a fifth of Georgia adults admit they have been a victim of a telephone scam.

Nicole Butler gives us more information about the top five scams that people are most likely to fall for.

Last Wednesday, David Arcand received a call from someone claiming to be a Microsoft employee.

"The guy was so convincing," Arcand says, getting Arcand to log onto his computer.

"The screen came up that looked like a believable Microsoft website and he said, 'Now, if you just push this button over here, we can show you what the problem is,'" he says.

The man charged Arcand a $10 fee vice, and he made the mistake of giving out his credit card number.

The scammers took more than the $10, they took over $600 within a few minutes.

So here are top five to watch out for.

Number 5, is what they call the "missed call scam," when a caller tricks you into calling them back and paying an international-call fee. The Better Business Bureau says a caller doesn't leave a voicemail, don't call back.

The Bureau also warns of another scam, the "Can you hear me scam?" The caller will introduce themselves then ask can you hear me? The Bureau says the scammers record your response "YES" and use it to claim you signed up for products you never asked for. If you try to deny these charges, then the scammers will play back your verbal response and threaten to take legal action if you don't pay.

Number 4, a lottery or sweepstakes scam. You may get a call saying you won a prize, but need to pay your taxes before you can receive it. The Better Business Bureau says that you'll know it's a scam, especially if you didn't play the lottery. You can't win unless you play.

Number 3 is a robo-call. There were $2.5 billion of those calls last month. The bureau advises you to just hang up the phone. Don't push any buttons to be taken off the caller list. This just confirms it's an active number.

Number 2 on the list is a credit or loan scam. If the caller claims they're calling from your bank, the better business bureau says hang up and call them back from a number you looked up yourself.

And the number one scam people fall for is the IRS scam. The bureau says if anyone says they're calling from the IRS asking for money it's a scam. Another red flag is if the caller asks for an unusual source of payment like a direct deposit or even an iTunes gift card.

The Better Business Bureau says if you ever think you may be getting scammed do not give out any personal information, never give any money over the phone, and just hang up.

