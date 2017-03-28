Top 5 places to see cherry blossom trees

MACON, GA.-- - With the Cherry Blossom Festival upon us, that means trees all over the city are blooming.

"It looked really pretty and I thought if I could capture that in some way, it would be really awesome,” says Maconite Gianna Castro.

There are some top places to take in the pink beauty.



"I know I look forward to it and I love coming every year,” says Melisa Brownlee.



Gateway Macon asked hundreds of Maconites about their favorite places to see the trees in full bloom. Coming in at the top of the list is, where it all started, Fickling Farm.

Second is the Wesleyan Woods Neighborhood.





Next is Third Street Park.





"It really is nice when you walk down the enter sidewalk when they're in full bloom. It's almost like you can't even see the buildings around you,” explains Will Reid with Gateway Macon.



Rounding out the list is Ingleside Avenue.

Oxford Circle was the last location on the list.





"You've got these beautiful tree-lined residential streets, and there's just some really big cherry blossoms out there,” says Reid.



Finding these top locations to see Cherry Blossoms in Macon is easy. All you have to do is grab your cel lphone, go to the site, pick the location you'd like to go to and use Gateway Macon’s geomapping feature. Many say tourists come from everywhere to see the cherry blossoms in Macon.



"They came from everywhere. People come from Japan to be a part of this thing. Some people came from Africa, all across the United States,” says Brownlee.





Some Maconites agree that the Cherry Blossom festivals around the world have nothing on the one in Macon, Georgia.



"If you really want to see the best and the most Cherry Blossom trees you're not going to Washington D.C. You're going to Macon, Georgia,” says Reid.

Gateway Macon says in just one day they had more than 2,800 responses from people giving them their pick for the best place to see the trees blooming.

