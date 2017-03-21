Top 5 things to know about your commute and the I-75, I-16 reconstruction project

Start Date: Georgia Department of Transportation has not released a specific start date for work to begin. They have said they're waiting to start after the Cherry Blossom Festival. DOT officials said Monday they may have a start date later this week.

1.) Cost: $268.8 million for the first four of seven phases.

2.) Phase 1: 1.4 mile widening and reconstruction on I-16/SR 404 beginning at I-75/SR 401 and extending to Coliseum Drive/Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A collector/distributor (C/D) road system, which addresses safety and congestion by separating local traffic from through traffic, will be constructed parallel to the interstate. Coliseum Drive will be widened from four lanes to six lanes with a raised concrete median. Six bridges and approaches will be constructed on I-16 to accommodate the additional lanes and C/D roads. These include the Otis Redding Bridge over the Ocmulgee River, which will be widened and reconstructed with 10-foot sidewalks and aesthetic lighting to make it a pedestrian-friendly “gateway” to Macon. The I-16 Bridge over Coliseum Drive will also be reconstructed to accommodate the widened Coliseum Drive and the C/D roads along the interstate.

3.) Projected Completion: June 30, 2021.

4.) Phases 2 and 3: Widening of 3.8 miles of I-75 from Hardeman Avenue through its interchange with I-16, including construction of 11 bridges and approaches. The goal is to improve traffic flow and enhance the safety of the I-16/I-75 interchange by adding capacity to both corridors.

5.) Projected Completion: Summer 2021.

Project Summary: The I-75/I-16 interchange reconstruction project widens and reconstructs I-75 from Hardeman Avenue to Pierce Avenue and I-16 from I-75 to Walnut Creek. Operational improvements are expected to reduce congestion, improve freight movement, enhance safety and provide better access to and from the downtown Macon area. Improving sight distances, separating through traffic from local traffic, and improving existing interchange operations are designed to contribute to a reduction in crashes.





