Tornado destroys family's three homes on Wilcox County road

WILCOX COUNTY, GA.-- - A family in Wilcox County says they lost everything after their homes were destroyed by a tornado that ripped through their street Sunday.

"See the front of the house sitting right there? It ripped all that out. Right there, see the kitchen right there,” points out homeowner Joe Hill.



He says his family is left with just the clothes on their backs after a tornado came down Mount Olive Road taking out all three homes. One of those homes was his son’s, Tyrone Benjamin.

More Photos: Severe storms and damage in Ga. (1/22/17)



"I got the phone call from my brother and he told us we lost everything, and that's when I rushed home. I parked by the railroad tracks and I looked, and I was just devastated and I was crying,” recalls Benjamin.



It is now a flat piece of land where his home used to be and the grass is covered with their belongings, but Hill says he is glad his daughter and grandchildren were able to escape even after the tornado picked up a car and threw it into their house.





"Next thing she heard was a loud noise. She couldn't see anything. They got together and all of them came out the back door back there,” says Hill.

Your Photos: Severe storms and damage in Georgia (1/22/17)

The family on Mount Olive Road says they have lived on that street for about 30 years and never experienced any damaging weather of that type. They say they are now homeless and need some help to rebuild.





"That's what we need from the community is to get together as one because we never know what might happen,” says Benjamin.





The family says they have learned that what may be here today is not guaranteed for tomorrow. They say it was hard to see what they had worked so hard for strewn all over the streets, but they are happy that no one was killed or injured. The family says after their daughter and grandchildren escaped the tornado through the back door, they ran out onto the main road where police picked them up and took them to a safe location.





Just a few minutes away, a home in Rochelle on American Legion Road had its roof blown off. There was also a downed tree and a overturned semi next door.





(© 2017 WMAZ)