The scene at Paradise Mobile Home Park on Thursday, four days after deadly tornadoes obliterated the Albany, Ga. neighborhood.

ALBANY, GA. - It's been four days since a deadly tornado left a swath of destruction through Albany, Ga.

For Lisa Allen, a resident of the Paradise Mobile Home Park, Sunday's storms will be etched in her memory for ever.

"My friends died. Ms. Kathy and Mr. James, they died," she said through tears. "I seen Mr. Jimmy and them laying over there ... the kids seen them. Nobody wants to see their friends dead. It was just too much."

The mobile home park was obliterated by the tornado prompting one town official to say, "the neighborhood was removed" from the city.

PHOTOS: Albany mobile home park demolished in tornado

As Allen and other residents of the destroyed neighborhood tried to pick up the pieces Thursday, she said she didn't have much to pick up.

"We don't have anything," Allen said. "It lifted my trailer up. Glass went everywhere, air conditioning, everything. The hallway saved us."

Allen recalled how her husband and son - Damion Sr. and Damion Jr. - saved the lives of family members in the trailer.

"Damian (Jr.) seen it coming. He said 'Get in the hallway!'

"My mind went blank. My husband was taking the children and it was almost taking my husband and kids out of the window, but he pulled them back," Allen recalled.

"I was just stunned and my husband snatched me up and pulled me down the hallway and that's when it just really started shaking," Allen said. "If it wasn't for Damian's quick thinking and my husband's strength, we'd be dead."

Gov. Nathan Deal flew over the city of Albany on Wednesday to see the path of a tornado blamed for killing four of 15 people who died in Georgia. Deal told a news conference that more than 300 state workers are in southwest Georgia offering assistance and federal responders are waiting for an official disaster declaration before they get to work.

"It is almost breathtaking," Deal said of the destruction. "It's amazing that we did not have more loss of life than what actually occurred."

Asked if he expects a faster federal response under President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, Deal said: "I told them this was their opportunity to show what they can do for Georgia."

Some of that federal money came on Wednesday, but for the severe storm that hit only weeks before on Jan. 2. Deal assured everyone that the president is committed to expediting Georgia's latest aid request. He admitted that President Trump's transition may have held up the first batch of federal dollars.

But Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said there's not time to waste.

"We're looking right now at probably $100 million in losses," he said.

(© 2017 WMAZ)