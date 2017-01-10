Totes 2 Tots drive gives bags to kids in Macon's foster system

More than 13,000 kids are in Georgia's foster care system.

The Georgia Cancer Institute at Coliseum Northside Hospital is asking for your help to make a difference in their lives.

Our Nicole Butler went to the Cancer Institute as they prepare for their 15th annual Totes 2 Tots drive.

"Kids come with nothing, but while they are there, they accumulate things in their foster home,” said cancer care liaison Jennifer Pittard. “For them to move to another place with a bag and a few belongings empowers them a little bit.”

While moving, many of the foster kids carry their belongings in trash bags or even in their arms and Totes 2 Tots wants to change that.

It's a program that collects new or slightly used bags for foster children.

They’ve joined together with Georgia Cancer Institution, and one nurse says the bag becomes sentimental to the kids.

“The bag itself is just something they can say is mine. You know, 'This was given to me. I can take it wherever I go,'” said Chandra Brown.

There are 221 foster children in Bibb County, and Georgia Cancer Specialists are hoping to collect enough bags for each of them.

You can donate anything from bags to suitcases, all the way to totes, and every single bag helps.

In 15 years of doing the drive, they have distributed 48,000 bags.

Their goal this year is to get 600 bags so every child can have something to call their own.

Shannon Fields, the Bibb County director of the Department of Family and Child Services, says it makes them feel like they belong.

“They feel like there's somebody there that cares, that there is an opportunity for them to have a nurturing and safe environment.”

If you would like to donate, you can stop by Northside Hospital Cancer Institute on Coliseum Drive this Friday anytime between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You don't even have to get out of your car. You can just pull up and someone will be there to take your tote.

If you don't have a bag to donate, you can donate money to them here.