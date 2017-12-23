Toys for Tots visits Jones County

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

Kids in the Jones Crossing neighborhood in Jones County woke up to sirens and flashing blue lights Saturday morning.

Toys for Tots coordinator Shana Johnson was hoping for a big turnout for the Toys for Tots giveaway.

"We hope the kids do come out and just receive a free toy and hope that they are able to have lots of laughter and smiles and like we said we believe that every child deserves a smile on Christmas," Johnson said.

The charity group partnered with Encounter Church and the Jones County Sheriff's Office to deliver the free toys right to the Jones Crossing neighborhood, and they did it in style.

Johnson wasn't sure how many people would show up but as word spread, it was clear there'd be plenty of people lined up to receive their gifts.

Johnson says the goal was to give kids who need it a chance to put some things under their tree.

As for Sergeant Angel Feliciano with the Jones County Sheriff's Office, he was just happy to be a part of it all.

"You know we have our blue lights on we have our sirens on for a good cause for a good reason, and the kids are coming out they see our lights they see our sirens and they're actually leaving smiling," Feliciano said.

Toys for Tots is a national program run through the Marine Corps Reserve.

They collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute every year during the holiday months.

