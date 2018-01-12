Tractor trailer overturned in Peach County, two lanes of I-75 NB blocked

(Photo: Smith, Chivone)

Two lanes of I-75 northbound are blocked in Peach County near mile marker 141 after a tractor trailer turned on its side this morning.

The accident took place near the Houser Mills Road exit, according to Operator Larry Massey with the Peach County dispatch office.

He says there were no injuries and that this was a one car accident.

Authorities must unload the trailer before it can be lifted upright.

