Tractor trailers crash on I-16E in Dublin, causing fuel spill

Traffic heading eastbound on I-16 in Dublin is moving slowly after a crash caused a fuel spill.

According to the 911 Center in Dublin, two tractor trailers collided Thursday morning

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are using sand to soak up the oil.

Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation says traffic is moving slowly, but drivers are utilizing the interstate's shoulder to get by the wreck. They're detouring traffic at Exit 58.

Crews will continue to work to move the accident off the road.

