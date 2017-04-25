With six teens killed Monday in Atlanta in two separate crashes, we're taking a closer look at how to keep your kids safe behind the wheel. The Driving Educators of Georgia says car accidents are killing more teenagers in the Peach State than anything else. Madison Cavalchire tells us what some teens are doing that's dangerous while driving.

Edith Wilkins is a defensive driving instructor at Barker Driver Improvement in Warner Robins. She says most teen crashes involve either alcohol, speed, or distractions, like cell phones.

"That's why we try to tell them, don't text and drive, because with some of these horrific traffic accidents, they did something within two seconds that caused the accident," Wilkins said.

"I see people all the time texting and driving," Tiffany Lopez said. "I pray my kids don't, but I know that they do."

As a mom of two young drivers, and one soon-to-be, Lopez says the number of wrecks involving teens scares her.

Last year, there were over 1,400 driving fatalities in Georgia.

Wilkins says that's the first increase the state has seen in over a decade, and she thinks distractions are to blame.

"Every time they get one passenger in the vehicle with them, there's a death-rate increase," Wilkins said.

The Driving Educators of Georgia say, for a 17-year-old driver, having two passengers nearly doubles the death rate.

"I work for 911 and we get a lot of calls in reference to accidents with young drivers," Lopez said. "It scares me for my kids to be out on the road because you never know. I hope and pray that every night they leave, they come home safe."

Wilkins wants to remind parents that new drivers do have passenger restrictions during their first year. During the first six months, only immediate family members can ride in the vehicle.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV