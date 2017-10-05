WMAZ
TRAFFIC OUTLOOK: Temporary road closures during Komen race

WMAZ 5:50 AM. EDT October 06, 2017

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and the Bibb Sheriff's Office has announced some temporary road closures for that day.

At around 8:30 a.m., authorities will block off the following locations:

·         Oglethorpe Street will be blocked from Calhoun Street to Adams Street.

·         Forsyth Street at Monroe Street - no right turn, no access onto Monroe Street.

·         Forsyth Street at College Street - no southbound access to College Street (toward roundabout).

·         Stadium Drive blocked at the Hilton Garden Hotel.

·         Montpelier Avenue blocked at Carling Avenue.

·         Montpelier Avenue at Coleman Avenue will be detoured to Linden Avenue.

·         Montpelier Avenue at Johnson (by Barnes and Noble in the Mercer Village) will be blocked.

Everything should be open again by 10:30 a.m.

Deputies will provide traffic control in other locations as needed.

