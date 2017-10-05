TRAFFIC OUTLOOK: Temporary road closures during Komen race

(Photo: Smith, Chivone)

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and the Bibb Sheriff's Office has announced some temporary road closures for that day.

At around 8:30 a.m., authorities will block off the following locations:

· Oglethorpe Street will be blocked from Calhoun Street to Adams Street.

· Forsyth Street at Monroe Street - no right turn, no access onto Monroe Street.

· Forsyth Street at College Street - no southbound access to College Street (toward roundabout).

· Stadium Drive blocked at the Hilton Garden Hotel.

· Montpelier Avenue blocked at Carling Avenue.

· Montpelier Avenue at Coleman Avenue will be detoured to Linden Avenue.

· Montpelier Avenue at Johnson (by Barnes and Noble in the Mercer Village) will be blocked.

Everything should be open again by 10:30 a.m.

Deputies will provide traffic control in other locations as needed.

