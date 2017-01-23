WMAZ
Traffic reopens after overturned tractor trailer blocks I-75 NB in Perry

Video from 13WMAZ viewer Heather Miller shows the overturned tractor trailer blocking I-75 northbound in Perry on Monday morning.

WMAZ 10:52 AM. EST January 23, 2017

Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 75 in Perry after a tractor trailer blocked northbound traffic Monday morning at about 6:55 a.m.

The truck overturned blocking all northbound traffic for about two hours, according to Ga. State Patrol Trooper Dante Williams.

Williams said there were no injuries in the single vehicle wreck.

The truck was hauling produce and was based out of Forest Park, Ga.

 

(© 2017 WMAZ)


