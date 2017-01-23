Traffic reopens after overturned tractor trailer blocks I-75 NB in Perry

Overturned tractor trailer block I-75 northbound in Perry Monday. (Photo by Jason Borden for 13WMAZ)

Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 75 in Perry after a tractor trailer blocked northbound traffic Monday morning at about 6:55 a.m.

The truck overturned blocking all northbound traffic for about two hours, according to Ga. State Patrol Trooper Dante Williams.

Williams said there were no injuries in the single vehicle wreck.

The truck was hauling produce and was based out of Forest Park, Ga.

