Train derailment closes Fort Valley road

FORT VALLEY - Crews are cleaning up asphalt that spilled from overturned train cars on Gracewood Road, near Highway 341 in Fort Valley on Monday morning

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says it happened near the intersection and Gracewood Road is closed at the railroad crossing.

No one was hurt.

Sheriff Deese estimates about four or five railroad cars turned over on the railroad property.

This location is about three miles south of Fort Valley, between Fort Valley and Perry.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV