Trash along Macon streets a problem before Cherry Blossom

In 2016, from July to December, community volunteers and probationers picked up 997 bags of litter along our major roads and intersections.

Gabrielle Dawkins found out more information on this trashy situation.

Bottles and plastic bags are not welcome on Macon streets.

Katie Norris, the director of the Daybreak shelter, says she's noticed the trash around Macon for years.

"This is a never-ending battle that we have going on here," said Norris.

She thinks littering is a habit that starts young.

"It's easy for any of us to say, 'It's a gum wrapper and it's not doing any harm,' then it all adds up, and it's doing harm," said Norris. "We don't want people to think that we don't care. I think people react to their environment. If it's neat and tidy and it looks like somebody cares."

Director of the Macon-Bibb County Public Works Departments, Marvin Land, says that from Monday through Thursday, they have 22 workers and 14 inmates pick up trash, but it doesn't appear to slow down the problem.

"It seems to be becoming more and more of a problem. This year alone, since January, we've picked up the same amount of bags that we picked up in six months last year," said Land.

This is just one day of trash that's picked up in Macon





During the Cherry Blossom Festival, the department assists the Parks and Beautification Department and Recreation Department with Cherry Blossom cleanup.

"For about two weeks, we focused on the downtown area along with other areas," said Land, and with Cherry Blossom right around the corner, Norris says she's already grabbed her gloves and picked up trash before, and she doesn't mind doing it again.

"When people are coming for Cherry Blossom, I don't want them to think that this is a part of the city that folks don't care about," said Norris.

Land says he can't handle this problem alone. One thing that could slow it down would be neighborhood cleanups.

If you would like help, contact the Macon-Bibb County Public Works Department.

Contact the Director of the Public Works Department, Marvin Land, at 478-803-0490.

